Georgia gunman allegedly kills three, himself in murder-suicide ending at McDonald’s: coroner

Officials in south Georgia say a man killed three people before eventually killing himself on Thursday.

The man allegedly killed his mother and grandmother at neighboring homes, and then went to a McDonald’s restaurant in Moultrie, where he killed another woman, Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said.

The man then went on to kill himself, Brock said.

It’s unclear if the man knew the person who was killed at the McDonald’s, the coroner added.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Jamy Steinberg said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the agency has “responded to multiple scenes.”

Steinberg also said there are “multiple fatalities involved.”

“We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses,” Steinberg said.

Police were seen at the McDonald’s on Thursday morning and shut down traffic on one of the town’s main streets.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the Moultrie Police Department requested assistance in the crimes.

Moultrie is 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.

