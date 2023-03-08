Georgia gunman fires shots outside elementary school, manhunt underway: police

Georgia authorities are asking the public to help identify a man who opened fire near an elementary school last week.

A community liaison officer was flagged down by a resident on March 3 in South Franklin after hearing multiple gunshots near Sullivant Elementary School, the Columbus Division of Police said.

Patrol officers later found bullet casings outside an apartment in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive.

Authorities have not released additional details.

