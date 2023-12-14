Georgia high school baseball player dies weeks after batting cage accident

Jeremy Medina, a Georgia high school baseball player, died Monday, Gainesville High School confirmed. He was 18.

Medina died several weeks after the high school senior suffered a traumatic head injury as he practiced in a batting cage.

Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green previously said Medina was injured Nov. 20 when he leaned into a net and was struck in the head as another player was swinging a bat. Green added there was “no horseplay, no misconduct and no intent.”

Shortly after being injured, Medina was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he remained in a coma.

At a press conference with Medina’s family last week, Dr. Michael Cormican revealed the young athlete was declared brain-dead after a series of tests. His family later added they were following through with Jeremy’s wishes to become an organ donor.

“As you all know, he arrived in very serious condition from a devastating head injury,” Cormican said. “Unfortunately, at this time, he has progressed to death by neurological criteria or brain-dead.”

A “Pray for Jeremy” campaign was launched at Gainesville High School and across the local community in support of Mediana. Medina hoped to one day play professional baseball and had received a scholarship to play in college.

“We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands, and we will see him soon,” the Medina family said in a statement. “We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take time now to be with our family.”

Details on memorial arrangements have not been released.

