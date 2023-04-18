Georgia homeowner shoots and kills man breaking into his home, police say

A Georgia homeowner shot and killed a suspected intruder trying to break into the residence Sunday night, authorities said.

The Smyrna Police Department said it was investigating the shooting. Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department.

Authorities have not released the name of the homeowner or suspect.

“People protecting their houses. It happens more times than not. I’m glad the homeowners are okay and protected themselves. Still, it’s terrifying,” Paige Nowacki, who lives near the home, told FOX Atlanta.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner.

Last month, another Georgia homeowner shot and killed a would-be intruder trying to break into his house. A neighbor called the police after hearing the gunshots while making breakfast.