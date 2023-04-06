Georgia inmate convicted of murder escapes transitional facility after parole

A manhunt is underway in Georgia for a convicted murderer who escaped from a facility in Atlanta, authorities said Wednesday.

Charles Smith, 52, walked away from the Atlanta Transitional Facility, where he was paroled on March 16, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

Smith was sentenced to a maximum of life in prison for a murder committed on Nov. 14, 1992, according to online jail records.

Officials warned the public not to approach Smith.

Smith stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to officials. He has brown eyes and black hair. Smith was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

In a separate manhunt, authorities in Georgia are searching for another inmate who escaped from a facility in Wrightsville.

Dshawn Garrison, 21, escaped the Johnson State Prison around 3 a.m. Thursday, the Milledgeville Police Department said.

Garrison broke out of the prison and was picked up by a vehicle outside, according to police. Officers spotted the vehicle in Washington County and a high-speed chase ensued.

Police said the pursuit ended in a wreck in Hancock County around Highway 22 near the city of Sparta and Dawson’s Mortuary.

All occupants in the vehicle fled on foot and remain at large. It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle that picked up Garrison.

Garrison and his accomplices should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Officials describe Garrison as 6 feet tall and 156 pounds.

Last week, authorities announced a statewide manhunt for inmate Aaron Lee Fore, who escaped after leaving a work detail. He was last seen driving a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia.

Fore, who was being housed at the Decatur County Correctional Institution, was serving five years for multiple offenses, including theft by taking, criminal damage, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for crimes committed around the Augusta area.