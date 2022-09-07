Georgia investigators identify suspect who allegedly killed Michigan teen in 33-year-old cold case

Georgia authorities say they have identified the man who allegedly killed a Michigan teenager and dumped her body near a highway in 1989.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a deceased truck driver named Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise was identified as the teen’s killer through genealogical DNA technology.

Stacey Lyn Chahorski was 19 years old when she was reported missing. The Michigan native reportedly called her mother in September 1988 to say she was traveling back home from the South.

Her remains were found in December 1988 near Interstate 59 in Georgia – mere miles away from the Alabama state line – but they were not identified until March 2022.

NEW YORK MAN ACCUSED OF WIFE’S COLD-CASE AX MURDER 37 YEARS LATER

After announcing the identification in March, investigators began searching for Chahorski’s killer.

“GBI agents assigned to this investigation sought the FBI to assist with genealogy DNA,” the GBI said in a press release. “FBI used Othram, a lab specializing in this advanced testing, and received positive results on June 13, 2022.”

US MARSHALS CAPTURE TOP 15 MOST WANTED MURDER SUSPECT RAYMOND ‘RJ’ MCLEOD

“The GBI began to interview family and obtained DNA swabs for comparison to the profile created through genealogy DNA and identified Wise,” the press release continued.

According to the GBI, Wise burned to death in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in 1999. He had a criminal history involving theft, assault and obstruction of a police officer.

The GBI’s press release included a note of gratitude from Chahorski’s mother, Mary Beth Smith, who thanked everyone involved.

“[She thanks] all the people in Dade County who took care of Stacy [sic] as she was brought home to Norton Shores, Michigan, and the Norton Shores Police Department for never giving up on finding her.”