Georgia loses NFL Draft prospect for year with torn pectoral ahead of marquee matchup with Tennessee: report

The No. 1 ranked team in the country just took a major blow ahead of its matchup with No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10.

Nolan Smith, outside linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs, is reportedly out for the season after tearing his pectoral muscle, according to ESPN.

On3 first reported that Georgia feared Smith had suffered a season-ending injury.

Smith was injured in the first half of Georgia’s Week 9 win over Florida and did not return to the game.

“His availability has not been determined,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Monday afternoon, according to On3. “It does not look good for availability this week. It’s a pec muscle, so it’s one of those deals where we’ll do an MRI on. We’re still getting some opinions on it, but he’s probably doubtful for this week.”

The loss of Smith looms large as the nation’s best offense rolls into Athens, Georgia, on Saturday.

Smith, a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, leads the Bulldogs in sacks (3), tackles for loss (7), and quarterback hurries (16).

The Bulldogs have been led by their defense, ranked fourth in the country in yards allowed per game (262.2), and second in points per game (10.5).

“I don’t know the status of [Nolan’s injury], but it’s not going to change anything,” Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue said on Monday, according to 247 Sports. “If he’s not going to be able to play, we’re going to miss Nolan. But it’s next guy up like it’s been all season. When Jalen [Carter] was down, other guys had to step up on the defensive line. So we’ve got to account for that.”

Georgia faces its toughest test of the season when No. 2 Tennessee comes to town for their Week 10 matchup.

Led by Heisman favorite quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Vols offense has rolled, leading the country in yards per game (553.0) and points (49.4 per game).

“They’re athletic. They can run, all three levels,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Monday when asked about the Georgia defense. “They’re physical on all three levels. They don’t have any busts. They play their assignments extremely well. They make you earn it. It’s a great test for us. You’re going to have to win one-on-ones.

“That’s out on the perimeter. That’s in the offensive line – in the trenches – and you’ve got to be able to sustain drives.”