Georgia man accidentally shoots himself in road rage encounter

A Georgia motorist who was “clearly impatient and annoyed” accidentally shot himself during a Thursday road rage incident, authorities said.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Buchanan Drive in Dallas. At the time, a truck delivering lumber had caused a backup on the road.

Two men wearing reflective vests were out directing traffic so the truck could make its delivery.

GEORGIA SIX-YEAR-OLD PLEADS TO ‘GOVERNMENT’ FOR FOUR-DAY SCHOOL WEEK

“The suspect/aggressor, who was clearly impatient and annoyed by the delay, got out of his vehicle and threatened the men who were directing traffic by pointing his gun at them,” the sheriff’s office said.

As he was getting back into his vehicle, he accidentally shot himself in the hand as he was re-holstering his pistol, police said. He told witnesses to call 911 and he fled the scene.

He eventually called 911 and said he fled the scene to get medical attention, authorities said. He was found by deputies at a fire station.

While speaking with authorities, he gave conflicting stories, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators will interview him once he’s released from the hospital to determine whether he will face charges.