Georgia man accused of breaking infant girl’s neck, trying to smother twin sister

A Georgia man is behind bars on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to kill twin infants.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 22-year-old Robert Terrell Dubose Jr., of Rome, is accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to smother her twin sister while they were both crying during an Oct. 3 incident.

Dubose was arrested on Oct. 11 and booked into the Floyd County Jail.

Floyd County Jail records show he is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

NEONATAL NURSE ACCUSED OF KILLING 7 BABIES, ATTEMPTING TO KILL 10 MORE: ‘MALEVOLENT PRESENCE’

Both girls were reportedly born five months premature, according to records obtained by the Atlanta news outlet.

As of Thursday morning, there has not been an update issued on the condition of the babies.

Dubose’s relationship to the twins, if any, has not been disclosed.

MISSING GEORGIA TODDLER QUINTON SIMON LIKELY DEAD; POLICE NAME MOTHER AS ‘PRIME SUSPECT’

Jail records show the case was bound over to the Floyd County Superior Court, which means a judge found there is probable cause for the case to go to a higher court, according to Georgia law.

Dubose is being held without bond.