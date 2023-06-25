Georgia man allegedly hit, killed by oncoming train, police investigating

One man is dead after he was allegedly hit by a train and killed Saturday evening at a railroad crossing in Georgia, police said.

DeKalb County Police said they responded to a 911 call for a person being struck by a CSX train at the intersection of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Kelton Drive in Tucker, Georgia just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

When authorities arrived, they found a dead man next to the tracks.

It is not immediately clear how the incident happened or what led up to the man being hit by the train.

The victim has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.