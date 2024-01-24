Georgia man arrested for allegedly punching, slapping daughter after her loss at wrestling event

A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly punching and slapping his daughter over her loss during a wrestling match at a middle school.

Steven Mathue Slaton, 38, a resident of Commerce, located 70 miles northeast of Atlanta, was taken into custody by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, FOX Atlanta reported.

GEORGIA BEAUTY QUEEN ACCUSED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF BOYFRIEND’S TODDLER SON

Deputies were called to Cherokee Bluff Middle School just after 2 p.m. amid reports of a man punching and slapping a girl.

Slaton apparently became angry when his daughter lost her match, investigators said. He allegedly punched the girl in the back, slapped her in the face, and then picked her up by her ears and lifted her over his head, the report said.

The child was not injured. She was not a student in Hall County, authorities said. She traveled to ther area with her family to participate in a youth wrestling event.

Slaton was charged with first-degree cruelty to children and posted $11,200 bond on Monday.