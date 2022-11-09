Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana

A Georgia man has been charged with a long list of crimes after allegedly financially exploiting an elderly woman by stealing $50,000 as well as the illegal possession of weapons and narcotics.

Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman. He was arrested at his home on Highway 52 in Hall County, Georgia on Monday, Nov. 7.

Hall County deputies initially went to Stowers’ residence to investigate allegations of the theft of more than $50,000; but when they arrived they found other incriminating evidence.

During a search of the property, law enforcement found 35 weapons, including one with an altered serial number.

Police also found 9.5 lbs. of processed marijuana, which investigators said had a street value of approximately $45,000.

Investigators also seized several THC vape cartridges and a small quantity of Schedule IV drugs.

Stowers’ was charged with exploitation of an elderly person, 35 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of various drugs with the intent to distribute and more.

The suspect was booked at Hall County Jail with no bond.