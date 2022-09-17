Georgia man assaults victim at Waffle House with machete, steals motorcycle and crashes during pursuit: police

A Georgia man assaulted another person with a machete at a Waffle House before stealing a motorcycle and leading police on a chase through two counties this week, authorities said.

Zackery Miller, 22, struck a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Dawsonville, Georgia, shortly before 10 p.m. Monday evening, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

The victim of the assault did not suffer any injuries, WSB-TV reported.

After hitting the man, Miller allegedly stole a motorcycle and led deputies on a high-speed chase through Dawson and Hall counties.

The chase ended after Miller crashed the motorcycle near a church in Hall County.

Deputies searched Miller after the crash and allegedly discovered crushed pills they believe to be alprazolam, as well as three baggies of methamphetamine that contained suspected fentanyl.

Miller sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center before he was taken to the Dawson County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

He faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, fleeing and eluding a police officer and DUI of drugs.

The crash is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol.