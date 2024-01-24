Georgia man impersonating police officer pulls out fake badge, attempts to arrest real cops

A Georgia man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after displaying a badge to real police officers and attempting to arrest them.

Shawn Brown was seen walking in the middle of the road last week and disrupting traffic, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

When Marietta Police officers approached him and tried to speak with him, he pulled out a metal badge with the words “Special Police” displayed on it and told the officers they were under arrest for assaulting an officer.

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING, SLAPPING DAUGHTER AFTER HER LOSS AT WRESTLING EVENT

Brown even read the officers their Miranda Rights.

But instead of arresting the officers, Brown was the one placed under arrest.

GEORGIA BEAUTY QUEEN ACCUSED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF BOYFRIEND’S TODDLER SON

Brown is charged with impersonating a police officer, obstruction, terroristic threats and giving a false name.

He was booked at the Cobb County Jail.