Georgia man on the run after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend; considered ‘armed and dangerous’

A manhunt is underway in Georgia for a man considered “armed and dangerous” after authorities say he wounded his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in a domestic violence-related shooting early Monday.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta, Johns Creek police said.

Responding officers found two victims, Heather Quiggle and Jerrold Knight, with gunshot wounds. Quiggle was shot in her chest while Knight was shot in a leg.

“Quiggle’s son was at home during the incident, heard the gunshots, jumped out his window, and ran to a neighbor’s house to get help,” police said.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect was identified as Quiggle’s former boyfriend, 48-year-old Abdul Batin Rashid. Police said he had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Rashid is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has gray hair and a close-cut beard.

Investigators said the suspect drives a 2013 Black Nissan Altima and a dark gray BMG 550 with Georgia plates.

Authorities warned that Rashid should be considered armed and dangerous.