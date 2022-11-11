Georgia man slapped voter and recorded video of polling stations, arrest warrant says
November 11, 2022/
A Georgia man is accused of using his phone to record video of polling machines and also slapping a voter.
Jesse Hunt allegedly used his phone to record video of the polling machines on Election Day, and when he was asked to stop, he refused to do so, according to a warrant obtained by FOX 5.
When a poll worker tried to block one of the voting machines, Hunt allegedly pushed her hand away.
Hunt also allegedly slapped a voter.
Hunt was initially charged with interference with primaries and elections and interference with poll workers.
