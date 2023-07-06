Georgia offensive lineman ranks Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium best in SEC

The rivalry between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Vols once again took center stage in 2022 as the two top-5 teams squared off at Sanford Stadium in November.

While the Vols had a bounce-back season in Josh Heupel’s second year in Knoxville, Georgia defeated No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 en route to its second straight national championship.

It was the sixth consecutive win for Georgia over Tennessee and the third for Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.

DEION SANDERS REACTS TO COMMENTS FROM ANONYMOUS PAC-12 COACH

Ratledge, a junior, was part of the 2021 Georgia team that went into Neyland Stadium and defeated the Vols, 41-17.

On the “Real Talk Georgia” podcast, Ratledge discussed the two stadiums, giving Neyland the nod as the “best stadium in the SEC” due to its design.

“No offense to Sanford or Georgia fans, but Neyland Stadium is the best stadium in the SEC,” Ratledge said. “112,000 and it’s a bowl? Right on the river?”

“Imagine if our fans were in that stadium how loud it would have gotten.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ratledge was focused on the design of Neyland compared to Sanford, saying noise “leaks out” of Sanford due to the stadium not being a closed bowl.

Ratledge hopped on Twitter Wednesday to clarify his point.

“The fans part was not directed at our atmosphere or fans,” Ratledge posted. “This was strictly about the design of their stadium.”

Neyland Stadium has a capacity of 101,915 fans while Sanford Stadium can hold 92,746.

The difference in the two stadiums became a talking point prior to last year’s matchup, when former Tennessee quarterback and current radio host Erik Ainge said playing at Georgia was “overrated.”

“Playing between the hedges is overrated,” Ainge said in a tweet earlier in the week. “Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens!”

Georgia will hit the road in 2023 to play at Tennessee on Nov. 18.