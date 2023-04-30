Georgia player under fire after making racist remark during 2023 NFL Draft on livestream

A Georgia Bulldog has come under fire after video shows him making a racist remark toward an Asian man who delivered the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick announcement during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Incoming freshman Jamaal Jarrett, a four-star recruit who committed to play for the Bulldogs next year as a defensive tackle, was streaming himself watching the draft live on his Instagram when the Falcons’ No. 8 pick was called in.

Jarrett wanted fellow Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter to be taken with the pick, but that’s when he made the insensitive comment toward the man who was announcing Atlanta’s pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Jalen Carter, come on Asian. Ching chong,” Jarrett is heard saying.

Jarrett’s comment, as you’d expect, did not go over well on social media.

NFL REPORTER’S SLIPUP WHEN TALKING ABOUT JALEN CARTER GOES VIRAL

A Twitter account called Asian Crime Report said, “This is unacceptable and disgusting.”

The Falcons ended up choosing University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8, which the Philadelphia Eagles loved because they took Carter with the next pick at No. 9.

Jarrett is a product of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., and was selected to the All-American Bowl in his senior year.

Jarrett was ranked the No. 172 prospect nationally in the Class of 2023 and the 23rd-ranked defensive lineman prospect.

He had 63 total tackles in his senior year this past year with 18 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, an interception and one sack.

Georgia has been known in recent seasons for landing some of the best defenders in the country, which has led to many NFL Draft picks. But Jarrett has yet to get on the Bulldogs’ field, and he’s already causing some bad spotlight heading into his collegiate career.