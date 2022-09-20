Georgia police arrest 19 juveniles, one adult in large shopping mall brawl

Authorities in Georgia have charged 19 minors and an adult in connection to a massive brawl inside a shopping mall.

On Tuesday, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said responding officers found 200 “young people” involved in the fight on Sept. 3 inside the Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, a suburb 25 miles west of Atlanta.

The charges against the suspects range from disorderly conduct and battery to violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorist Act, he said during a news conference. The youngest suspect facing charges is 12-years-old.

“We’re not done yet,” Sparks said during a news conference.

At least two of the suspects were arrested outside of Douglas County.

Sparks said investigators are still looking into the brawl and are monitoring social media and reviewing footage to identify additional suspects.

“As we make more identifications, we’re going to make more arrests. You can run, but you can’t hide,” he said.

Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said the city will “not tolerate” anyone who comes to the mall to start trouble.

“We just pray that nothing else happens, but if it does, you are going to be held accountable,” she said.

Investigators believe the fight possibly started as a prank or attempt to get hits on TikTok, the news outlet reported.