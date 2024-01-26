Georgia police arrest man wanted out of Pennsylvania after firing shots at driver who rear-ended him

A man wanted for a firearms violation in Pennsylvania was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday after firing a dozen gunshots at a driver following a minor traffic collision.

The Chamblee Police Department released footage of the incident on Thursday after obtaining doorbell video from a home near the intersection of Shallowford Road and Dresden Drive, where the incident took place last weekend.

In the video, an SUV can be seen quickly approaching a smaller car stopped at a red light before the driver slammed on the brakes in an attempt to not rear-end the car. The SUV ultimately hit it at a low rate of speed, prompting the driver of the smaller car – later identified by police as Alex Bane – to get out and approach the other driver.

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING, SLAPPING DAUGHTER AFTER HER LOSS AT WRESTLING EVENT

As Bane walks toward the SUV, its driver begins to back up quickly while he can be heard yelling “don’t pull off” multiple times.

Though he walks out of the video frame, audio captures 12 gunshots being fired toward the SUV, Chamblee police said. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was hit a few times, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Bane then gets back in his car and speeds off.

GEORGIA GIRL, 3, DIES AFTER SPENDING 11 HOURS IN FROZEN WOODS WITH MOTHER, WHO FACES MURDER CHARGE

Chamblee police said officers utilized the Flock License Plate Reader system to determine the car’s tag number and conducted a “six-hour surveillance operation” to locate Bane. He was found at a Quality Inn on Tuesday and arrested.

Bane has been charged with the following crimes: aggravated assault with a weapon, first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second-degree forgery as police said he had a fake Pennsylvania driver’s license on him when he was arrested.

He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.