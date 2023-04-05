Georgia police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Chick-fil-A

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Chick-fil-A in Rome, Georgia early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Rome police officers were dispatched to the Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue around 7 a.m. Before arriving, the officers received information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a man had a shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. Police said the incident is not related to Chick-fil-A but occurred on the property.

Later Wednesday, police identified the male shooter as 56-year-old Anthony Wayne Green. The female victim was identified as 39-year-old Cassie Lashae Davis. Both had lived in Rome, about an hour-and-a-half drive northwest of Atlanta.

Police said Green and Davis had been involved in a “domestic relationship. They said Green shot Davis while she was inside her vehicle and then shot himself.

Both were pronounced deceased. Further details about the circumstances of the shooting aren’t immediately clear at this time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment but did not hear back before publication.

Last June, a Chick-fil-A employee in Philadelphia was shot during a dispute with a delivery driver over a food order. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and survived the attack.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.