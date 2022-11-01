Georgia police officer shot while chasing 2 armed robbery suspects

A police officer was shot Tuesday in suburban Atlanta while chasing two armed robbery suspects.

Chamblee police officers spotted a car that was believed to have been used in an armed robbery around 12:20 a.m, the department said, and tried to stop it.

The driver sped away, leading officers on a chase that ended near Northlake Mall in unincorporated DeKalb County. The car crashed at an intersection and police say at least one of the suspects began shooting, wounding an officer.

The officer was taken to a hospital, but is expected to recover.

One of the suspects was arrested where the car crashed, while the other ran away. The police department said officers searched surrounding commercial and residential neighborhoods for much of the night, but didn’t find the second suspect.