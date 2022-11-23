Georgia sheriff’s office employees arrested, charged in inmate’s beating

Three employees in a Georgia Detention Center have been arrested in connection to the beating of a 41-year-old inmate.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Corrections Officer Mason Garrick, Deputy Braxton Massey and Deputy Ryan Biegel were charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office following an investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable,” attorney Harry Daniels said in a statement. “Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly…”

The shocking security video shows Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man from North Carolina, standing alone in his cell before five guards rush in and surround him. At least three deputies can be seen landing punches before Hobbs gets dragged from the cell and hurled against a wall.

“There is no way in hell that anybody should be beaten the way this man was beaten,” Daniels told reporters. “I don’t care what he did. I don’t care if he knocked the damn door down. You don’t beat a person like that.”

Hobbs was booked into the Camden County jail in coastal Georgia on September 3 on traffic violation and drug possession charges.

Additional footage shows a deputy appearing to strap Hobbs into a restraint chair after the beating and not providing medical aid.

“Braxton Massey has been employed 6 months, Mason Garrick 18 months, and Ryan Biegel 3 years with the Sheriff’s Office,” a news release states. “All three have been booked into the Camden County Public Safety Complex. The Sheriff’s Office Internal Investigation terminated their employment with The Camden County Sheriff’s Office prior to the arrest.”

The sheriff’s office said two other employees involved face disciplinary actions resulting from the findings of the internal investigation.

On Monday, Hobbs’ attorney released a letter that was sent to the Justice Department, asking for the DOJ Civil Rights Division to investigate whether the beating was racially motivated as a hate crime.