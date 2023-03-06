Georgia shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded outside Sweet 16 party that hosted ‘well over a hundred’ teens

A shooting outside a house party in Georgia that had more than 100 teenagers in attendance left two people dead and six others wounded Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened after a confrontation outside a home in Douglasville, a city about 20 miles west of Atlanta, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The home was hosting a Sweet 16 birthday party when the parents of the teenager began asking those in attendance to leave, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

The sheriff’s office said the house party had “well over a hundred teenagers” attending.

CALIFORNIA SUSPECTS SOUGHT AFTER 5 SHOT AT LOS ANGELES-AREA BEACH

Authorities released no details about the victims or any possible suspects.

Chrystal Walker-Cherry, the mother who hosted her daughter’s party, told the station that she does not believe the shooter was at the party.

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES STABBING SPREE

“They weren’t invited, so they didn’t know the address,” she said. “They just camped out and waited on the children to leave the party.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the investigation is still “very active” and that details are limited at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the sheriff’s office.