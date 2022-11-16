Georgia students let out of school after individual ‘intentionally’ started fire in bathroom: Officials

Students at a Georgia high school were dismissed from class on Wednesday after an individual intentionally started a fire inside a bathroom.

The incident happened at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Georgia, when officials responded to a report of smoke in one of the bathrooms at 9:21 a.m., according to Athens-Clarke County.

When firefighters and other officials were at the school, they were told there was “black water coming out on the floor and into the hallway.”

Officials say that the visibility was “zero” when firefighters entered the bathroom because of the volume of smoke.

GEORGIA SHERIFF INVESTIGATING AFTER JAIL GUARDS SEEN PUNCHING INMATE ON VIDEO

While in the bathroom, firefighters determined that a toilet paper dispenser was believed to have been intentionally set on fire in a bathroom stall.

IDAHO QUADRUPLE STUDENT HOMICIDE: ‘CRIME OF PASSION,’ ‘BURGLARY GONE WRONG’ AMONG POSSIBLE MOTIVES, MAYOR SAYS

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, the county said in a press release. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has “detained a suspect for questioning.”

The high school let students out of class at around 10:45 a.m. for early learning, according to FOX 5.