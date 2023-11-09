Georgia teacher arrested for killing toddler

A high school teacher in Georgia was arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old child in 2020.

An indictment states Kianna Davis, 32, was charged alongside Kiyon Devoy Benton with malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, and several other charges, according to FOX 5.

The pair is accused of murdering 2-year-old Karter Ambrose, who was struck with a blunt object sometime between Nov. 15 and 17 in 2020, the indictment alleges, adding that the toddler’s liver was lacerated.

Authorities said Davis was arrested by the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Warner Robins Police Department.

A LinkedIn belonging to Davis states that she’s a teacher at Seckinger High School in Buford, Georgia.

In a letter sent to families on Monday, Seckinger High School Principal Jimmy Fisher said it’s launching an investigation into the situation, adding “we were alerted that one of our teachers was arrested over the weekend,” according to 11 Alive.

“As is often the case in situations like this, news about this has spread among students and to social media, and I felt it important that you heard the facts from me first. Although this news may come as a surprise to you and spark questions, I want to reassure you your student is in good hands. A substitute will continue to cover the duties of the teacher in question for the time being,” Fisher said. “As your principal, I am committed to the work we are doing to foster a safe and positive school environment and encourage our school community to come to me when you have concerns.”

A plea and bond hearing is set for Thursday.