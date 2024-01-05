Georgia teacher who allegedly threatened to behead Muslim student out of job

A middle school teacher in Georgia who was arrested after allegedly threatening to behead a Muslim student over a disagreement about an Israeli flag hanging in his classroom is no longer employed by the school, Fox News Digital has learned.

Benjamin Reese, a former seventh-grade social studies teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was taken into custody on December 8 on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children after he allegedly berated a female student who took issue with him hanging the flag in his classroom. Reese was released on bond two days later.

Jennifer Jones, the director of school and community affairs at the Houston County Board of Education, told Fox Digital that Reese is now out of a job at the school.

“We cannot discuss the details of personnel matters; however, we can confirm that Benjamin Reese is no longer an employee of the Houston County School District,” Jones wrote in an email.

“The Georgia Professional Standards Commission (PSC) is authorized to suspend or revoke teaching certifications. When an employee violates the Code of Ethics for Educators, we submit a report to the PSC for their review.”

Jones went on to say that the board puts student safety first.

“While we continuously reflect and look for opportunities for growth, we remain committed to making all students feel safe and nurtured. Our number one priority will always be the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

According to an incident report, the female student told a sheriff’s investigator she went into Reese’s classroom on December 7 after spotting the flag and told him she found it offensive because Israelis were killing Palestinians.

According to the student, Reese said he was Jewish, got angry and accused her of being antisemitic.

Witnesses, including staff, claimed they heard Reese use expletives and reportedly scream, “You motherf—ing piece of s—t! I’ll kick your a–! I should cut your motherf—ing head off!”

Some students added they had even heard Reese saying he would “slit her goddamn throat and drag her a– outside and cut her head off.”

When questioned by a deputy about threatening any students, Reese denied the allegations, the report said. He said he told a student who was offended by the flag that she was being antisemitic but denied saying anything racist to her.

Reese then said he had nothing further to add and “invoked his civil rights,” according to the report.

The district attorney previously said that he plans to seek an indictment from a grand jury in January.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and The Associated Press contributed to this report.