Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found

Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July.

The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.

The remains were identified as Susana Morales.

The Gwinnett Medical Examiners’ office tested the remains and said the DNA matched Morales.

Her family told investigators they last saw the teen on the evening of July 26. She texted her mother around 9:40 p.m. to tell her she was on her way home.

Investigators confirmed Morales was walking in the area between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. Her phone was eventually turned off or died.

Authorities have not released information on potential suspects or how she died. Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department.