Georgia teen steals gun from Dunkin’ customer, shoots him to death in the parking lot: reports

A 17-year-old is accused of snatching a gun from a Dunkin’ customer in Georgia and shooting him to death in the parking lot, according to local reports.

The teen, Lamarion Orr, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, 11 Alive reported. Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Brian Dykes.

Witnesses told police that Orr saw a gun in Dykes’ waistline and grabbed it from his pants just before 9 a.m. on Friday. Dykes reportedly chased Orr outside and a struggle ensued before the teen shot and killed Dykes.

Police reviewed surveillance footage to track down Orr at a nearby motel where he was arrested. He is charged with felony murder and robbery by sudden snatching, police said.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY POLICE OFFICER SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED USING FALLEN OFFICER’S HANDCUFFS, OFFICIALS SAY

The Dunkin’ dining area remained closed to customers through Saturday, while the drive-thru stayed open.

Dunkin’ told WSB-TV the company is “aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in Decatur, GA.”

“The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation,” the company said. “Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any comment to the local police department.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more information.