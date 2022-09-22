Georgia teen suffered ‘critical medical emergency’ during flag football game before death: report

A Georgia teen who died Wednesday during a flag football game reportedly suffered a “critical medical emergency” and was rushed to the hospital.

Eitan Force, 13, was identified as the Weber School student who died during the flag football game in Sandy Springs and the Weber School said in a letter to students, parents, faculty and staff that Eitan was a member of the senior class and suffered a “critical medical emergency on the field,” according to CBS46.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The school said there would be counseling services on hand, and class was canceled Thursday.

MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOLS PUT FOOTBALL ON HOLD FOLLOWING GAME-ENDING FIGHT: ‘ABHORRENT AND UNACCEPTABLE’

It was initially reported the teen had died during practice.

The Weber School is a private Jewish community high school in Sandy Springs, a suburb of Atlanta.

“The Weber School is mourning the tragic loss yesterday of a member of our Senior class. Last night and this morning, students, faculty, staff, and parents came together in solidarity and meaningful reflection and prayer,” Harwitz said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Starting today, Weber is partnering with Jewish communal agencies and mental health resources to provide teams of therapists, counselors, and rabbis to support our students, faculty, staff, and parents. All classes, athletic practices, events, and co-curricular programs have been canceled today. We are deeply grateful for the expressions of love and support that so many throughout greater Atlanta have shared upon hearing this tragic news. At this time, Weber’s singular concern is to care for our grieving community.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.