Georgia thieves allegedly steal $9K worth of allergy medication from Publix stores

Georgia police arrested a man and a woman accused of stealing approximately $9,000 worth of allergy medication from two grocery stores last month.

Gwinnett County police said Jose Antonio Cruz, 31, and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver, 37, traveled to two Publix grocery stores in the Lawrenceville area on Sunday, March 26, to steal allergy medication, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The pair would reportedly enter the stores, dump all the medication they could into two large, plastic gray bins and then leave without paying for the medication or bins.

Security camera footage obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta showed the pair would spend about three minutes in the aisle of the pharmacy area before dashing out.

Officials believe they made off with approximately $4,000 worth of medicine from the first store and $5,000 from the second.

Nearly a month later on Tuesday, Gwinnett County police announced both Cruz and Weaver were in custody.

Cruz was arrested by Gwinnett County police with the help of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and is being held without bond.

The Sandy Springs Police Department arrested Weaver. She is pending extradition from Fulton County to Gwinnett County.

Both Weaver and Cruz are facing felony shoplifting charges. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in jail, according to Georgia law.