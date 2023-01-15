Georgia’s Kirby Smart on deaths of 2 football team members: ‘We are all heartbroken and devastated’

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart released a statement Sunday on the heartbreaking tragedy involving two members of the Bulldogs team.

Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, early Sunday morning, the UGA Athletic Association said. Two other members of the team were also injured and were in stable condition.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Smart said in a statement. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Willock was a passenger in an SUV that crashed in Athens around 2:45 a.m. local time, police said. The vehicle was traveling in the outside lane when it left the roadway and struck two power poles and several trees, according to authorities.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Willock was dead at the scene. LeCroy, who was the driver, was transported to the hospital where she later died, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Willock, a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, was a backup offensive lineman on the Bulldogs who played in every regular season game. He also played in the SEC Championship and in both College Football Playoff games.

Georgia celebrated their most recent national championship on Saturday.