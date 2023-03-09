German authorities respond to shooting in Hamburg that killed multiple people

German police in the city of Hamburg are responding to a reported shooting in which multiple people were killed.

The German news agency dpa said “several” people were dead and some injured, but didn’t give precise figures.

Police said on Twitter that a large operation was underway in the city’s Alsterdorf district.

Further details on what happened weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.