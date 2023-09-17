German climate protestors spray paint Brandenburg Gate columns

Climate activists in Berlin, Germany used orange and yellow paint on Sunday to spray the columns of the Brandenburg Gate, demanding all use of fossil fuels come to a halt by 2030.

The 18th century landmark was painted by members of Letzte Generation (“Last Generation”), though Berlin Police made efforts to stop the protestors from doing further damage.

“Members of the so-called ‘Last Generation’ sprayed the columns on the east side of the Brandenburg Gate with orange paint from fire extinguishers during the morning,” police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department added that officers saw a hydraulic lift being used at the gate, which helped keep protestors from climbing the landmark.

Police arrested 14 protestors at the Brandenburg Gate and launched an investigation to assess how much damage was done to the property.

Based in Germany, Letzte Generation is part of the European A22 network that includes Britain’s Just Stop Oil, which recently made headlines in Germany with hundreds of roadblocks by protestors who glued themselves to the tarmac.

The latest action sparked a law-enforcement crackdown by federal states in Germany.

In a post on X, Letzte Generation posted pictures of the Brandenburg Gate being spray-painted, saying, “We will not stop our protest unless a pivot is initiated. We have to exit oil, natural gas and coal by 2030 at the latest.”

Germany’s goal is to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, though it missed annual targets over the last two years.

Reuters contributed to this report.