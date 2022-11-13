German NFL fans belt out John Denver classic in bone-chilling rendition during Bucs-Seahawks game

Germany came out big for the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country, between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter, as the Buccaneers were looking to close out the 21-16 win over the Seahawks, fans belted out John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and it rang out throughout the stadium. The melody would give anyone, football fan or not, goosebumps.

The karaoke performance from German fans underscored the incredible time the NFL appeared to have overseas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league is looking to play at least three more games in the country over the next three seasons. Munich will host one more and Frankfurt will host two.

“In our commitment, we’re going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games,” Goodell said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”

Düsseldorf has also been on the shortlist of potential sites for games in Germany.

“What the commissioner and we are feeling is the excitement from our teams to play here, especially those clubs that have the international home marketing area rights to Germany,” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.

It’s unclear who will play next season in Germany. The Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers have international home marketing rights in Germany. The Patriots and Chiefs could both be featured.

“We both want to be there and we both see the opportunity, so we’ll present our best cases to be there, and the league will make a decision,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.