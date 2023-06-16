German police arrest American tourist for shoving two women down a ravine, killing one, near famous castle

An American tourist was arrested in Germany Thursday for allegedly pushing two fellow American tourists down a steep slope – killing one of them – near a famous German castle.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge that offers a view of the Neuschwanstein Castle.

The 30-year-old man met the two American women, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint, police said.

“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” said police spokesman Holger Stabik. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope.”

The assailant then allegedly tried to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well. She fell nearly 165 feet, ending up close to her friend.

A mountain rescue team reached both women. The 22-year-old was “responsive” and taken to a hospital, where she remained overnight, police said. A helicopter carried the 21-year-old with serious injuries to a different hospital, and she died there overnight.

The suspect left the scene but was quickly arrested nearby.

A bystander who shot a video of police leading away the suspect told The Associated Press he was “absolutely stunned” that someone could survive the fall.

He praised the work of authorities, saying the rescue helicopter, “came mere feet above the tree line at the top of the hill.”

“They did an unbelievable job,” he said.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or the two victims.

Police said a judge in nearby Kempten on Thursday ordered the suspect held pending a potential indictment — a process that can take months — and he was taken to jail. He is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.