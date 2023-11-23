German police raid homes connected to Hamas, pro-Palestinian groups

German authorities searched 15 properties on Thursday in connection with a recent ban on activities of Hamas as well as pro-Palestinian group Samidoun, the German interior ministry said in a statement.

The searches in four German states, which started at 6:00 am local time, are intended to enforce the ban as well as clear up illegal structures of Hamas, designated a terrorist organization in the country, and Samidoun, it said.

“We continue our consistent action against radical Islamists,” German interior minister Nancy Faeser said in the statement.

“With the bans on Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of the barbaric terror of Hamas against Israel,” Faeser added.

According to the ministry, there are around 450 members of Hamas in Germany, whose activities range from support and propaganda to financing and the collection of donations.