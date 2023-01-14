Get your karaoke on with this new Apple Music Sing feature

There’s nothing better than jamming to your favorite music, whether you’re partying with friends and family, doing your solo show at home or driving your car.

Apple’s latest iOS16.2 update may be putting tons of karaoke apps out of business thanks to its new free Apple Music Sing feature.

What is Apple Music Sing?

Apple Music Sing is a new feature available to all Apple Music subscribers that allows you to filter out the vocals of whatever song you’re listening to and only play the background music so that you can sing the words yourself, just like real karaoke. There will be millions of songs available for people to sing along to, and Apple will also be creating over 50 specific playlists of songs that fit best karaoke.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What features does Apple Music Sing offer?

Apple Music Sing is super user-friendly, giving people the most fun experience while singing along to their favorite songs. It includes the following features:

HOW TO TURN LIVE PHOTOS ON AND OFF ON IPHONE

How do I use Apple Music Sing?

Before you can use Apple Music Sing, make sure your phone has the latest iOS 16.2 update. You can do this by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple Music Sing is also available on recent iPads and the Apple TV 4K (not on older Apple TV hardware). Compatible devices include iPhone 11 and later, iPad 9/10, iPad Mini 6, iPad Air 4/5, M1 and M2 iPad Pro.

HOW TO BACK UP YOUR MAC COMPUTER

HOW TO CLEAR CACHE ON YOUR IPHONE TO SPEED UP YOUR DEVICE

Your teen who has dreams of singing on stage will love this wireless Bluetooth karaoke microphone by Bonaok. It’s a 3-in-1 microphone with a built-in high-quality Bluetooth module that can be used as a wireless speaker, MP3 player or recorder.

You can connect the microphone from up to 32 feet away, and it has multi-function buttons that allow you to adjust the volume, echo and singing modes. It even comes with a portable black case as well as audio and charging cables. At the time of publication, this product had over 76,000 global ratings, with 70% giving the product five stars.

Have you used the Apple Music Sing feature? If so, we want to hear from you and what your experience was like. If you are ambitious with your talent, share a clip with me. Who knows, maybe we’ll feature you.