Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected from EuroBasket quarterfinal after hitting player in the face

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar who is playing for his native Greece during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 tournament, was ejected from a quarterfinal game against Germany Tuesday after hitting a player in the face.

The whistle blew with just under five minutes left to play in the quarterfinal game after Antetokounmpo swatted at a German player and, instead of hitting the ball, hit him in the face.

After review, Antetokounmpo was hit with an unsportsmanlike foul and was ejected from the game with Greece down big to Germany, 96-82 at the time.

Germany posted a 107-96 upset at the buzzer to move on to the semifinals.

Antetokounmpo had a solid game, shooting 13-for-22 for 31 points, including 4-for-8 from the free-throw line. He also had seven rebounds and eight assists.

Germany’s Dennis Schroder, an NBA free agent, scored 26 points with eight assists and three rebounds on 53% shooting.

Franz Wagner also aided in Germany’s win, shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point land, including one highlight-reel step-back over Antetokounmpo. The Orlando Magic forward finished with 19 points.

Down low for Germany was Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis, who grabbed 16 rebounds while collecting 13 points and one block.

Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are now out of EuroBasket. Jokic’s Serbia fell to Italy in a loss just as stunning as Greece’s. They fell in the Round of 16.

Germany now moves on to face Spain in the semifinals. Slovenia and Poland and France and Italy will play quarterfinal games to determine who advances on to the other semifinal.