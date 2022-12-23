Giants agree to deal with former All-Star, teaming him up with twin brother: Reports

The San Francisco Giants had a simple recruiting strategy to acquire relief pitcher Taylor Rogers: Get his twin brother to lure him in.

Tyler Rogers, also a pitcher, has been with the organization since he was drafted by them in 2013, and he made his MLB debut with the club five years later.

Now, he’ll share a bullpen with a familiar face, as Taylor and the Giants reportedly agreed to a three-year deal for $33 million.

The Rogers brothers are the 10th set of twins to make it the majors, but they are the first to be teammates since Jose and Ozzie Canseco in 1990 as members of the Oakland Athletics. Ozzie appeared in just nine games with the A’s and only played in 24 big league games. Jose, on the other hand, belted 466 homers in his career.

Taylor, despite being just minutes apart from his brother, entered the big leagues two years earlier, spending his first six seasons with the Minnesota Twins (oh, the irony). They traded him to Tyler’s division-rival San Diego Padres in April, but he was subsequently traded to the Milwaukee Brewers a day before the MLB trade deadline.

Taylor was the Padres’ closer for most of his tenure with them, but after struggling in the summer, he lost his role. San Diego acquired Josh Hader as part of their deal with Milwaukee, and made it to the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last season, the Rogers brothers became the first set of twins to appear in the same game since the Cansecos 32 years prior, and just the fifth pair to do so in the history of the majors.

Taylor owns a career 3.42 ERA while striking out 10.6 batters in his career, but last season, his ERA inflated to 4.76 despite putting up an 11.8 K/9.

Tyler has been a reliable arm in the bullpen, leading all relievers in appearances in both 2020 and 2021. In his career, he’s pitched to a 2.94 ERA.

But despite being identical twins, the brothers’ pitching styles couldn’t be any further apart from each other.

Taylor is an overpowering left-handed strikeout machine, while Tyler is a submarine right-hander who has struck out 6.5 batters per nine innings in his career.