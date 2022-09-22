Giants’ Brian Daboll reacts to Kenny Golladay’s disgruntled comments: ‘I’m glad he’s not happy’

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has heard what disgruntled wide receiver Kenny Golladay said about his lack of playing time in the first two games, and he doesn’t mind hearing his thoughts on the matter.

In fact, the first-year head coach seems to like it.

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time,” Daboll told The New York Post on Thursday. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s not happy he didn’t play, that shows competitiveness.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golladay spoke to the New York media on Wednesday, saying that while he respected the decisions made by his new coaching staff, it’s “a little confusing” that he played just two snaps this past week against the Carolina Panthers.

“Of course you know I really don’t agree with it or like it, but I can only control what I control. That’s coming to work every day,” Golladay said via The Athletic.

“I should be playing regardless.… That’s a fact.”

GIANTS RECEIVER CRITICIZES COACH’S DECISION ON LACK OF PLAY TIME SUNDAY: ‘SHOULD BE PLAYING’

While Golladay played 77% of the offensive snaps (46 snaps) in Week 1’s win against the Tennessee Titans, he played just the two this past week, which brought on much speculation. The wide receiver’s conundrum began even in Week 1, when Kadarius Toney, a versatile and dynamic receiver, barely played for Daboll as well.

Instead, it was guys like Richie James and David Sills IV getting more play time despite what the depth chart might say.

What makes the situation more interesting is how much money the Giants are paying Golladay, with a cap hit of $21.15 million for this season and $21.4 million next season as part of the four-year, $72 million deal he signed with the Giants before the 2021 campaign.

“I came here to play. They’re also paying me to play,” Golladay said. “They want to see more I guess or whatever situation on their end. I keep doing what I got to do as far as just coming in each day.”

KENNY GOLLADAY’S ROLE ON OFFENSE ‘WEIRD SITUATION,’ BUT TEAMMATE SAYS COACH ‘STICKS TO HIS WORD’

That type of money would usually suggest the player is on the field more times than not, but Daboll has his new offense that he’s implementing, and it doesn’t seem he’s going to stray away from his plan. The Giants have won two games after all, though the offense hasn’t been too strong.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked offense in terms of yards per game (329.5), and passing is second-to-last in the league at 159 yards per game.

Golladay has just two receptions on two targets for 22 yards on the season thus far.