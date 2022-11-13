Giants’ Brian Daboll rips into offensive line after struggles vs Texans

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll lit up the offensive line in the first half of the team’s Week 10 game on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Giants’ offensive line was struggling with false-start penalties early in the game and the “NFL RedZone” broadcast caught Daboll laying into some players. Guard Jack Anderson appeared to be getting most of the business on the sideline.

In total, the Giants were plagued with four penalties for 16 yards. Two of the penalties were false starts; Anderson had one and guard Tyre Phillips had the other.

New York got things started on the right foot with a touchdown on their first drive of the game.

Daniel Jones led the team on a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager. It was a 9-yard play that put the team up 7-0 in the first.

Houston got a field goal in the second quarter. It was 7-3 at halftime.

Jones finished the first half with 106 passing yards on 9-of-12 throwing. He also had two sacks. Saquon Barkley was leading the team with 75 yards on the ground. Darius Slayton led the team with two catches for 41 yards.

New York entered the game off a bye week with a 6-2 record. Houston was 1-6-1.