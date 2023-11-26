Giants’ Brian Daboll, Wink Martindale have ‘tension’ amid team’s struggles, NFL insider says

The New York Giants have struggled mightily this season – on both sides of the football – and the effect it’s had on the team appears to have rippled to the coaching staff.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday on the pregame show there’s a lot of tension between Giants head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Brian Daboll, great offensive coach, Wink Martindale, great defensive coach, these guys are in a bad place,” Glazer said. “Bad place to the point where I don’t see them actually continuing their relationship after this season, maybe even during the season. There could be a mutual parting of the ways.

“When I talk to people inside that organization, they’re saying that the tension between these two – you can feel it. It’s just getting worse and it’s odd that it’s happened considering how much success they had last year together.”

FROM OUTKICK: AARON RODGERS REACHED OUT TO JAELAN PHILLIPS AFTER HE SUFFERED ACHILLES TEAR IN SAME STADIUM

The Giants are coming off of a win against the Washington Commanders last week but frustration was high in their blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Daboll and Martindale appeared to get into a spat on the sidelines.

JJ WATT BLASTS NFL OVER LIONS STAR’S FINE: ‘THIS. IS. STEALING. MONEY.’

“Dabs said something to me after the game about that, and he and I talk all the time, but in those two situations, I talked to him about what happened, because one thing about our defense – we don’t give up a whole lot of big passing plays – and I credit the secondary to that and (Cowboys defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson) and we gave up some big plays in the passing game, which you all saw,” Martindale said earlier this month, via Sports Illustrated.

“So, I told (Daboll) what happened on the coverages. That was it right before the half. And then coming back out, he had just got done at that time talking to the trainers, and we were talking about who wasn’t coming back for the third quarter during that time, and that turned into whatever it turned into, but there was nothing to it.”

The Giants play the New England Patriots on Sunday. New York is 3-8 and the Patriots are 2-8.