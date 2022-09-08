Giants’ Darius Slayton takes pay cut to remain in New York

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton made the 53-man roster, but it took a pay cut to make it happen.

Slayton agreed to take a pay cut from his scheduled $2.5 million salary, agreeing to the league minimum of $965,000, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Slayton, entering his fourth NFL season, was excused from practice on Tuesday, fueling rumors that he would be released. But Slayton was reportedly negotiating with Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

“Yeah. He was talking to Joe. Business stuff,” head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday, via the NY Daily News. “There’s football stuff, this was the business side of it. So the guys ironed out with his representatives and Joe, and he’s out here today. Good to have him back.”

Slayton is deep on the wide receiver depth chart, behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, among others. He had his lowest production in 2021, grabbing just 26 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

In his rookie season. Slayton led all Giants wide receivers in receiving yards (740) and touchdowns (8).

“I just play football,” Slayton said on Tuesday. “That’s my job. It’s what I do for a living. I tend to do it well, and I plan to do it well this year.”

“Probably just that I’m a good football player,” Slayton said when asked what he’s looking to prove in a contract year. “I think I’ve shown that in the past, but I look forward to showing that again. Showing that I’m a better player than what I’ve been in the past.”

The Giants open the regular season on Sunday in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.