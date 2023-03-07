Giants franchise tag Saquon Barkley after signing Daniel Jones to long-term deal: report

The New York Giants have franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley after beating the clock and signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year deal.

This has always been the ideal plan for the Giants, who were hoping to lock in Jones long-term and franchise tag Barkley so they can continue negotiating on a possible extension for him as well.

Jones’ deal is reportedly worth $160 million over four years with $35 million in “upside,” per NFL Network. That comes out to $40 million per season.

This is a developing story…