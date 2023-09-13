Giants give positive update on Amani Oruwariye after he injured neck at practice

The New York Giants provided a positive update on cornerback Amani Oruwariye after he was taken from practice to a hospital with a scary neck injury Wednesday.

Oruwariye was injured during kickoff drills at practice, and he was loaded onto a backboard and lifted carefully off the field, according to multiple reports.

The Giants issued a statement on Oruwariye’s status, saying he injured his neck.

“He had movement in all his extremities and was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further evaluation. The results of the evaluation and testing were negative, and Oruwariye was cleared to return to the team’s facility,” the Giants said.

As a member of the practice squad, Oruwariye didn’t play in the Giants’ opening-night loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Oruwariye was a fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he spent his first four seasons in the Motor City, starting 36 times in his 53 games. He had a breakout season in 2021 with six interceptions and 11 passes defended over 14 starts.

The 27-year-old Penn State product signed a one-year deal with the Giants, worth $370,800, after he played in more of a reserve role for the Lions in 2022. After primarily serving as a starter in his second and third seasons, Oruwariye started just five of his 14 games in 2022.

Oruwariye was among the Giants’ final cuts to the 53-man roster, but he re-signed with the team’s practice squad, where he remained to start the season.