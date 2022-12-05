Giants’ Jon Feliciano rips refs after he gets crucial taunting penalty

New York Giants offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was called for taunting in the fourth quarter of the team’s tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday and was not happy about it.

The Giants were leading 20-13 with 6:22 left in regulation and had just gotten a first down on a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton. After the completion, Feliciano ran down the field next to Slayton and flexed his muscles near a group of Commanders players.

A flag came out and Feliciano was penalized for taunting. It cost the Giants 15 yards and New York couldn’t get a first down.

The Giants would have a shot to win the game in overtime but Graham Gano’s field goal to win was just short.

Feliciano said after the game he was just celebrating with his teammates. He also pointed to an odd play toward the end of the game when it appeared a Commanders player was trying to prevent Giants wide receiver Richie James from giving the ball to the referee to start the next play.

“(Slayton) had six guys on him on a big play,” he explained via The Athletic. “Trying to celebrate with his teammate. Didn’t look at anyone else. Looking straight at Slay. So, yeah.”

“It sucks, especially when you’re playing two teams. I know that’ll probably get me fined, but there were plays after that, too. I’m pretty sure you’re not allowed to hit Richie when he is trying to bring the ball to the ref in the two-minute drill. That’s a flag,” he continued.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Feliciano was trying to tell Slayton he made a good, strong run after the catch.

“It was (near) all those players,” Daboll said. “So again, how the guy looks at it and interprets it, I don’t think he can hear what Jon is saying to Slayton. So, they ended up calling it, which was obviously, we shouldn’t even be in that situation.”

“We get the ball there; it’s going to be a first down. We’re at the 35 (yard line). Probably (would have) make it a two-score game. Those are things we can’t even make it close,” he continued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.