Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux delivers message to critics: ‘F— ’em’

The New York Giants moved to 6-1 with another comeback victory on Sunday – this time it was at the expense of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Daniel Jones had a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the lead and Graham Gano later added to it with a 34-yard field goal. The Jaguars nearly had a touchdown as the clock struck triple zeroes, but Christian Kirk caught Trevor Lawrence’s pass right before the goal line and New York’s defense was able to keep him from the end zone to seal the 23-17 win.

New York became the third team in NFL history to pick up six wins each by eight points or fewer and the third team to win at least five games when trailing in the second half through the first seven games of the regular season. The team is also the first since the Detroit Lions in 2016 to win four games when trailing in the fourth quarter through the first seven games of the regular season.

While the debate started about whether the Giants should have the respect of the football pundits and talking heads in the NFL, rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux brushed off any of that noise.

“I don’t care what people around the league do,” Thibodeaux told the New York Post after the game. “F— ‘em. The only people that matter are in this room.”

Thibodeaux had three tackles and a QB hit in the win.

Xavier McKinney was also asked about when the Giants would get the respect they think they deserve.

“I don’t know. I really don’t even care for that question anymore. I’m kind of tired of answering it because it’s the same thing every week,” McKinney said. “Obviously, we know that. I really don’t care. We don’t care as a team. The only thing we can do is keep focusing on what we can do and keep getting better.”

Jones and Saquon Barkley ran for more than 100 yards in the game. Jones finished with 107 yards and a touchdown and Barkley had 110 yards. Jones added 202 yards through the air and a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton.

Lawrence had 310 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. Travis Etienne Jr. had 114 yards on the ground on 14 carries and a touchdown.

New York will look to improve to 7-1 next week with a win against the Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars host the Denver Broncos.