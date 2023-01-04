Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux dismisses Jeff Saturday’s criticism of celebration: ‘I don’t know who he is’

After Kayvon Thibodeaux got a sack Sunday, the rookie celebrated by making snow angels on the MetLife Stadium turf.

The celebration, though, came right next to an injured Nick Foles, who was carted into the locker room and did not return to the game. On his own sideline, Thibodeaux also gestured that he put Foles to sleep.

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday called Thibodeaux’s celebration “trash” and “tasteless.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But to Thibodeaux, Saturday’s comments don’t matter. Thibodeaux said he doesn’t know who Saturday is.

“I don’t know who he is. Anybody who comments on it, unless I know who they are, it doesn’t really affect me,” Thibodeaux told reporters Wednesday.

Thibodeaux said he shouldn’t be criticized for his celebration by those not “actually in the sport.”

“Who’s the gatekeeper of when to do something?” Thibodeaux said. “So once we figure out who the gatekeeper is, then we can write the rules and we can establish the narratives and things like that. But until you guys are actually in the sport and do it and be in that moment, you can’t create a narrative.”

Told Saturday, one of the best centers of all time, was upset with the celebration, Thibodeaux said he hadn’t heard of the former Colts player.

GIANTS’ KAYVON THIBODEAUX SAYS HE DIDN’T SEE NICK FOLES IN CELEBRATION, COLTS TEAMMATE CALLS IT ‘HORSES—‘

The fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft said he isn’t trying to hurt anybody nor did he know Foles was hurt, but the Giants “brought [him] here to be a savage.”

“When you play a game, and you’re high emotion, high adrenaline, you see [Jaylon Smith]. [Smith] comes in to make a hit, and he stops because the game and the penalties and the flags and all this. So what am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and help him up?

“You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured, but I play defense. They brought me here to be a savage and take over the game and to impact the game. We preach that impacting the game is affecting the quarterback. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Thibodeaux and the Giants clinched a playoff berth with their 38-10 win over Indianapolis Sunday.