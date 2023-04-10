Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux leaves mom in tears after surprising her with new house

It’s a moment that never gets old, and one that certainly pulls at the heartstrings every time.

New York Giants first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux had himself a solid rookie campaign last season, which showed tremendous promise for his future in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

But Thibodeaux’s success to get to this point in his football journey would be nothing without family, which is why he wanted to give back to his mother, Shawnta Loice, by purchasing a house for her.

Thibodeaux caught the moment on video when she toured her new home for the first time. She wasn’t even in the front door yet when the waterworks started.

“I can’t really explain it,” Thibodeaux said. “You do all this and you work so hard. You put everything on the line everyday just so your family can be happy.”

Loice continued to pace the floors of her new home, and each new hall she entered led to the same amazement.

“I can’t believe it still. It’s a blessing,” she said. “To be able to see him living out his dream. He bought his mama a house. That’s crazy.”

Thibodeaux’s generosity for his mother doesn’t come without some backstory.

“When I was in high school, I had to live with another family,” he explained. “After that, I went to college. So for five years of my life I never had dinner with my mom. We never sat at a table with my family. We never had a place for all the family to get together for Christmas and all the holidays when the time came. Now, just being able to provide that, it’s a blessing.

“I want this video to be an inspiration.”

The 22-year-old has worked hard to get to this point of his career, and was awarded with a four-year, $31.34 million deal, all of which was guaranteed, after the Giants selected him fourth overall out of Oregon last April.

Thibodeaux played 14 games for the Giants last season, totaling four sacks, two forced fumbles, six tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. He also scored a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on the road after a strip sack on quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Through all the accomplishments, stats and wins that Thibodeaux hopes to see in the coming years, this moment is certainly one he will never forget